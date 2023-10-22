Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the newest couple in town? Yes, that’s it. That is the rumor of the day. In fact, a real strong buzz, started floating in the Gossip Gully a few hours back after the duo were spotted on a dinner date. A harmless professional one, a casual, friendly date, or a personal ‘eyes meet, butterflies flutter’ kinna date that still needs confirmation from their end.

However, after they were spotted together, making a rather swift exit, swarmed by paps and cameras, they decided not to engage with the shutterbugs – a habit they’ve yet not inculcated. And that is how the dating rumors spread like fire. Why dodge a conversation? It’s something both these superstars endure.

However, murmurs also suggest that this might be a gimmick to create buzz around their supposed film together – Aashiqui 3. But fans are sure that this on-screen Aashiqui couple has moved to an off-screen Love Aaj Kal. A video went viral where Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria were looking their best.

While they made an exit together, the media kept clicking them, but they ignored them royally. The video went viral on various social media platforms, with netizens reacting to this. A user took a dig, “Chandu Champion scoring another medal.” Another comment read, “Sara ke baad Tara.” A user on one of the videos asked, “Key question- what was the occasion of their dinner ?!”

Another comment on a video read, “Kartik ko hamesha fake publicity chahiye kya??” A user wrote the unexpected, “Aashiqui 3 downfall is real.” Another comment pointed out, “Couldn’t be a more #Fake PR story than this! Probably testing for a new movie!”

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to most of his co-stars whenever he starts a film. While he dated Sara Ali Khan, after the actress openly confessed to crushing on him on Koffee with Karan’s couch, the love story fizzled out as soon as Love Aaj Kal flopped. However, fans manifested them to come together after they were recently spotted together at Kartik’s Ganpati Puja.

The Shehzaada actor was also linked to Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. In fact, while he was ousted from Dostana 2, strong rumors suggested that his fallout with the Dhadak actress was also one of the reasons. However, none testified to the story. But Janhvi, along with Sara, tried taking alleged digs at him together on the infamous Koffee couch.

Now, if it’s Tara Sutaria, the new woman in Kartik’s life, we again have to wait to make sure whether it is just another buzz before a new duo comes together for some on-screen romance, Aashiqui 3, probably in this case or actually love is in the air for the alleged couple.

You can watch their video and their Jaadu Ki Jhappi going viral here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

