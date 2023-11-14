Ever since Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, the late actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput became the talking point. The actress, who’s married to Vicky Jain, is often seen talking about her ex-lover to other housemates like Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. While videos of her talking about SSR garner mixed reactions, her interview has surfaced on the web. Recently, we came across a short clip from an interview where she’s talking about moving on after her breakup with the Kai Po Che star.

For the unversed, the duo, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, called it quits after six years of the relationship. The couple, who was termed as the IT couple of Tinsel Town, was about to get married before they decided to part ways. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about the time after their breakup and how she overcame that.

During her latest interview with BBC News Hindi, Ankita Lokhande revealed that after her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput, she waited for 2.5 years, thinking things would be fine. However, when he didn’t return, she decided to end everything one day as she asked her mother to tear their photos. The actress reveals that she had to empty the place in order to make a place for a new person in her life. Six months later, she met Vicky Jain, who’s currently inside the BB 17 house with her.

Ankita Lokhande told the news channel “Dhai saal tak main iss mode mein thi ki ek din aayega ki sab theek hojayega. But I remember 31st of January tha aur saaare photos lage hue the mere ghar pe aur maine uss din decide kia. Maine mummy ko bola “Mummy saare photos hata de.” Maine bola jagha khaali karni padti hai toh koi aakar nayi jagha banata hai aur bharta hai. Toh maine mummy ko bola “jab tak ye nahi hatenge tab tak doosra kaise koi aayeya.”

“Main room mein gayi, mummy ne saari photos nikali aur faadi and I’ve cried that day because that was the end of everything. I did everything. So, after six months, Vicky came into my life. He came, he proposed to me for marriage. Fir mujhe lagta hai main puri hui hoon.” Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Fanpage 🧿 (@ankitalokhandee17)

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “He made the biggest mistake of his life when he left her. Sushant would be here with us today. Their love was true.”

While another said, “Aapki mom ko photo farni nahin chahie Sushant sir bhi kisi ke. Beta tha u do very wrong thing aap chahti to photo hatakar bhi rakh sakti thi ya unki family ko de sakti thi you do very wrong thing Ankita mam.”

A third user wrote, “Sushant was a good actor and human being but he dumped ankita and its true.”

A couple of days back, Ankita Lokhande was heard telling her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar that she feels proud while talking about SSR and called him her family.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Rumors Of Ankita Lokhande Checking Sushant Singh Rajput’s Phone & Slapping Him Spread Like Wildfire, Later The Late Actor & Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Addressed The Same

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News