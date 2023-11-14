After a long wait, Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his comedy show ‘Kapil Sharma’s Show.’ The comedy show, which went off air in July this year, has kept its fans waiting with bated breath for his comeback. While the show is finally back, it has left his fans disappointed for some other reasons. Yes, you heard that right! A while back, the comedian took to his social media account to drop the teaser of his comedy show, and it’s trending on the web for all the exciting reasons.

This time, the comedian ditched the small screen, which means the channel, and decided to take the OTT route. For those who don’t know, the comedy show will now stream on OTT giant Netflix. While the release date is yet to be announced, its fans are already disappointed with the latest move. Scroll down for details.

Sharing the official promo of ‘Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show’ on Netflix, the caption read, “Pata hai kya, Kapil ka naya pata? Sharing the good news on our family group because Kapil & the gang are coming soon to Netflix!” The clip sees Kapil Sharma asking his on-screen assistant about the old fridge that has even ‘older’ Archana Puran Singh inside it. It also shows Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek in the video.

Soon after the promo went viral and news spread like wildfire, his fans expressed their displeasure and called it a ‘wrong move.’ Commenting on the same user wrote, “Kapil bhaiya… Seeing you on Netflix will be so good experience but seeing you on national television was an emotion and more like a delight for all your fans… National TV had left with only great comedy show and that’s also off air now.”

While another said, “Sony TV se b haath dho baithe kya.” A third one comments, “Wrong move, the biggest reason behind the success of TKSS is tv audience that tuned in for every episode on a weekly basis television reach is 100 times better than Netflix and others”

Fourth user asked, “Hum tv wale kya karenge.”

Another comment read, “Waiting kapil sharma show back with new bang,” “Aam logo k pahuch se bahar ho gaya ab ye show,” commented another user.

Well, the release date of Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show is yet to be out. But what are your thoughts on the comedy show taking the OTT route? Do let us konow.

