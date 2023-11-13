All is not well between the TV couple and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Well, the latest promos suggest so. Ever since the duo entered the controversial house, they have been the talk of town for their repeated fights and arguments. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen bashing Vicky for his unpleasant behavior with his wife. The star husband was recently trolled on social media, too, and was called the ‘biggest red flag’ in a relationship.

However, in the latest episode, the couple will be seen getting into a heated argument, so much so that the actress will kick her husband on national TV. Yes, you heard that right! The social media page of the channel dropped the official promo, and it sees Ankita telling Vicky, “bhool jao tum shaadi shuda hain.” Scroll down for details.

The latest promo opens with Bigg Boss introducing a new twist that will leave the housemates in shock. In the upcoming episode, the makers will reshuffle the housemates, also changing Vicky Jain’s room to ‘Dimaag’ room. However, things will take an ugly turn when Jain expresses his happiness and excitement for his new room, and his expression will trigger Ankita Lokhande. In the promo, Pavitra Rishta kicks Vicky after he comes close to her to make her understand.

It all begins when Bigg Boss teases them and tells Ankita, “Aapka muh itna utra hua hai. Jiske liye muh itna utra hua hai woh wahan pe naach raha hai. Bahut zayda khush hai.” After hearing this, when Vicky approaches his wife, she kicks him and says, “Main laat de dungi. Chala jaa yahan se.” She further adds, “You’re such a selfish idiot. Kismat kharab hogayi tere saath reh kar. Ab bhool jaa ke hum shaadi shuda hain.” She later tells him, “Aaj se tu alag main alag.”

Watch it below:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Room Shuffle se badla mahol, #AnkitaLokhande aur Vicky Jain me dooriyan pic.twitter.com/GPzbrbpiYt — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 13, 2023

In another promo, Ankita Lokhande is seen asking her husband, Vicky Jain, to solve their fights, reacting to which he tells the actress, “Main haar gaya. What I was doing was not correct. I am disrespecting. I can’t keep the relationship good.” Later, when she asks, “Aap mujhe detach Kar Rahe ho apne aap se?” he responds saying, “You’re Ankita Lokhande. You’re always right. Nahi kar paa raha hoon. I am a failure.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, the latest promos have left Bigg Boss 17 fans waiting for the episode with bated breath. Aren’t you excited? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Rumors Of Ankita Lokhande Checking Sushant Singh Rajput’s Phone & Slapping Him Spread Like Wildfire, Later The Late Actor & Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Addressed The Same

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News