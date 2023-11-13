TV actor Karan Patel, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Divyanka Tripathi, enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. While he has received massive love from fans for his character Raman Bhalla in the show, he has also been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After the TV show, he returned to the screens with his latest film, DarranChhoo, after a hiatus. During the promotional interview, the actor spoke at length about his wrong attitude in life and also spilled the beans on his downfall.

However, the actor is once again in the news, this time once again for the wrong reasons. Recently, he arrived with his wife for a Diwali party, and a video of them posing for the paps has gone viral. The video is sure to leave your eyes wide open. Scroll down.

Recently, Karan Patel arrived with his wife and actress Ankita Bhargava for a Diwali party where they were accompanied by their toddler daughter. However, the video, which sees the Patel family posing for paps outside the venue, has gone viral as it sees Mrs Patel slamming her husband in public. Well, it all happened when Karan abused Paps in front of his daughter, and Ankita asked the actor to behave himself.

In the video, Karan Patel is heard saying, “Tu bhench**, Ranveer Singh ka dandha kha le.” Soon after Ankita hears him abusing Paps, she shouts and slams him, “Karan she’s here.” However, later, the family is seen posing for the paps. The video went viral in no time, and it has got netizens bashing the actor left, right, and center. Watch the video shared by Telly Chakkar below:

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “He said “tu behnc**d” just clearing so many comments doubt as so many asking “what did he say” while another said, “Iski beti na sune or baaqi betia Jo sunegi….uska kya…???”

A third one wrote, “I think his personality is the same as it was portrayed in yhm.. angry young Mann,” fourth one said, “IN SERIALS THEY R PLAYING AN PERFECT GENTLEMAN BUT TOTALLY OPPOSITE IN REAL LIFE.”

A fifth user commented, “Karma pays back.. Few days back she ignored a girl.. Today see what happens.. Stay humble Madam…” Another wrote, “Full of attitude Egoistic man…”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Patel abusing paps in front of his daughter? Do let us know.

