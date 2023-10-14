Time and again, we have come across media reports of co-stars being at loggerheads and them being not so cordial with each other. One prime example of the same is TV’s most loved on-screen jodi Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, who were in the news for being rivals while shooting for one of the most loved shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Many media reports suggested that the duo shared a cold relationship on the sets. However, now the actor has addressed the same.

In the latest interview, when the actor was asked about the same, he clearly rubbished them all and said they always shared a great bond. He further added that they used to make fun and laugh at all the articles. Scroll down for details.

In his recent interview with ETimes, Karan Patel said, “Yes, she shared the promo on social media and sent me a message saying she loved the promo and is sharing it on social media. Divyanka is a very good friend of mine. Just because off camera we don’t sit together and not have coffee together doesn’t mean we don’t get along. We both have different personalities. She is one of those who sits in a corner aaram se, reads a book and is a very social media friendly person.”

He further shared, “As far as I’m concerned, I’m someone who’s all over the place, having fun and playing pranks on friends. We both have different personalities but that doesn’t mean when we are together we don’t see eye-to-eye. We talk to each other and are friends. We would laugh over these rumors and news reports. Divyanka and I would discuss ‘tune padha’… Main late aaya set par aur tu nikal gayi…I often come late but I’ve never seen you leaving and would laugh over it. Hassi aati hai ke log kuch bhi bana dete hain baatein… “

