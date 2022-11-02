Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (as she’s taken her husband’s name post-marriage) is a well known Indian TV actress. With shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and more to her credit, the actress has a huge fan following across the nation as well as overseas. However, did you know the actress lost projects since the success of YHM?

In a past conversation, the actress who emerged as the winner of dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and the runner-up on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, got candid about her loss and the reason for it. As per this old conversation of the actress, she revealed losing projects after the hit Star Plus show as people assumed she has attitude. Read on to know all she had to say.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Divyanka Tripathi in a past conversation recalled how reports of her throwing tantrums on the sets of her show led to her losing projects. The actress once said, “Post the success of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein people thought that I have attitude and they began to judge me.”

Divyanka Tripathi continued, “If I had gone to meet someone for work, they would judge me as they would tell me that I throw tantrums and they wouldn’t work with me.” Recalling one such incident, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress said, “There was a time when I was locked in for a project, but during a costume trial, I told them the dress wasn’t fitting and they turned around and told me that we all know you are an actress who throws a lot of tantrums, I told them it’s for your show only I am saying. So, yes, I have been judged”

Post her stint as Dr Ishita Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2019, Divyanaka has appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the host of The Voice 3 and a presenter on Crime Patrol. She also featured as Chef Nithya Sharma in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala as well as a 2022 film Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai.

Do you want to see Divyanka Tripathi play pivotal parts in more shows and not only feature on the small screen as host, contestant or presenter? Let us know in the comments below.

