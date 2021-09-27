Advertisement

Ever since the news about Arjun Bijlani winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 broke out, fans have been sharing their disappointment by slamming the makers and Rohit Shetty. Till now, the actor was quiet regarding the same as it wasn’t officially revealed but after last night’s finale episode many are calling him fixed winner, now Arjun finally puts his points out and says that it is sad to see people don’t even spare the host.

The Naagin actor beat Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh to bring home the prestigious trophy. Netizens argued that the winner should have been Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress as she was the top performer throughout the season.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani answers to people who think the show is won be channel favourites. He said, “It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse. The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day; the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.”

“The point is everyone wants their faves to win. Her fans felt she should have won, my fans wanted me. I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that’s how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt. I am concerned with those who are celebrating with me,” adds Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani concluded by saying, no one can cheat under Rohit Shetty as he’s the most honest person when it comes to such things, “He is very strict about safety and everything. It is impossible to cheat under him. People should realise this too. But then people also call hosts biased, what does one do?”

