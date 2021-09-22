Advertisement

Over the several weeks, Rohit Shetty and the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been making our weekends better with high octave action and loads of fun. As the show is all set for its grand finale this week, we will either Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood lift the trophy. But we already know who the winner is and netizens aren’t happy.

As per several reports and Arjun’s wife’s (Neha Swami Bijlani) Instagram stories, we know the Mile Jab Hum Tum actor has won the trophy. Netizens feel this decision was biased and ‘Dhhakad Girl’ Divyanka deserved it much more. Read on to know all they had to say while also bashing the channel for coming to this decision.

Several netizens have taken to social media and said that they feel Arjun Bijlani winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was biased and unfair. Stating that Divyanka Tripathi deserved the win, one user wrote, “@ColorsTV is such a baised & unfair channel who just want their faces to win. #DivyankaTripathiDahiya @Divyanka_T was consistent throughout #KhatronKeKhiladi & surely was a deserving contestant. Purely it was biased and unfair decision, #ArjunBijlani wasn’t a deserving one.”

Another Twitterati, while saying that DivyankaTripathi lost Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as she’s not a Colors face, wrote, “#ArjunBijlani lifts the Trophy of #KhatronKeKhiladi11 ,Congratulation to him . Dhhakad Girl being RunnerUp @Divyanka_T, BadLuck for being Non-Colors Face .#DivyankaTripathiDahiya #DivyankaTripathi #KKK11” Another commented, “@Divyanka_T divyanka you are the real winner …never aborted any stunt and did all stunts gracefully ….you deserve love from all four corners of world …you have won millions of hearts”

@ColorsTV is such a baised & unfair channel who just want their faces to win. #DivyankaTripathiDahiya @Divyanka_T was consistent throughout #KhatronKeKhiladi & surely was a deserving contestant. Purely it was biased and unfair decision, #ArjunBijlani wasn't a deserving one. — $hàrbàt🍷🦋 (@Iam_ShifaA) September 22, 2021

Yes divyanka was true winner ..her each and every were full of energy and she was outstanding and this season will be known by her name #DivyankaTripathiDahiya — Arnav Singh (@ArnavSi75382906) September 22, 2021

@Divyanka_T divyanka you are the real winner …never aborted any stunt and did all stunts gracefully ….you deserve love from all four corners of world …you have won millions of hearts 🤩🤩 #DivyankaTripathiDahiya — Arnav Singh (@ArnavSi75382906) September 22, 2021

Another tweet, calling Divyanka Tripathi the ‘asli’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, read, “Non Deseving Winner sirf @ColorsTV Bana Sakta hai Apne Favoritism Ke Chakar mai ASLI WINNER @Divyanka_T Proud of you DT ❤” While another added, “Hey @Divyanka_T! You are Real & Deseving Winner for all of us ! #DivyankaTripathi we all proud of you Clapping hands sign You Won Hearts ❤ Sabse Important logo ke dilo ko jeetna hai Wo hi sabse Badi jeet hai Face throwing a kiss and yes shame on @ColorsTV DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN”

A third fan tweeted, “#DivyankaTripathiDahiya is The Real Winner shame on @ColorsTV Again Show Favoritism Person Favoritism ke chakar mai Non Deseving #ArjunBijlani jeet gaya! DESERVING WINNER only #DivyankaTripathi” Other further supporting Divyanka Tripathi as the ‘asli’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner wrote, “Totally Unfair! Shame On @ColorsTV Non Deseving #ArjunBijlani Wins #KKK11 #DivyankaTripathi Deserves Win this season For Audience #DivyankaTripathiDahiya is The Real Winner”

Hey @Divyanka_T !

You are Real & Deseving Winner for all of us ! #DivyankaTripathi we all proud of you 👏 You Won Hearts ❤

Sabse Important logo ke dilo ko jeetna hai Wo hi sabse Badi jeet hai 😘 and yes shame on @ColorsTV DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN#DivyankaTripathiDahiya — Akshat (@eye_akshat) September 21, 2021

Jo Dhakad Khiladi DESERVES karti thi usme to inhone Favoritism Dekhaya !

Inke bass ka kuch nhi 😑 @ColorsTV DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA

DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN

DIVYANKA FOR THE WIN #DivyankaTripathi #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 @EndemolShineIND — Akshat ✨ (@QueenDivz) September 21, 2021

Who do you think deserves to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? The finale episodes will air this weekend, September 25 & 26.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

