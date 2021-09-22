Advertisement

As the chaotic Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up last week and Divya Agarwal took home the trophy, now speculations about Bigg Boss 15 are in full swing. Every day we learn new names but no one confirms if they’ll actually enter the mad house. From Karan Johar’s show Pratik Sehajpal became the first official contestant of Salman Khan’s show, and now reports suggest that Shamita Shetty too will be entering the next house.

Recently, a publication shared that Nishant Bhat will also be part of BB15 and he’s already in quarantine with Pratik.

Surprisingly, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently revealed that she didn’t get a call for Bigg Boss 15 as many hoped to see her in the bigger house. Now, according to SpotboyE, Shamita Shetty will be entering Salman Khan’s show for the second time, as she was also part of the 3rd season but walked out of the show to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding.

According to the same publication, they revealed that former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash is also entering the show, the source said, “Tejasswi Prakash has not been shooting for the comedy show for the last three weeks. And is now planning to go for Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air from next month.”

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal played smart when he decided to walk out of Bigg Boss OTT by accepting the briefcase which assured him direct entry into Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat also rumored to enter the house as source claim he’s under quarantine and now Shamita Shetty.

Shamita and Raqesh Bapat’s connection raised many eyebrows as their on and off relationship in the OTT house was talked about a lot, sometimes fans along with Karan Johar questioned them about the same, however, two claim they’re just good although both of them confessed to liking each other.

Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere from October 2, 2021 and Salman Khan is all set to return as a host.

