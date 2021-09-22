Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has been in the news for several reasons. Initially, it was the casteist slur controversy that took the internet by storm. Rumours of her relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat was another big blow. Now, her bikini pictures are viral all over and below are all the details.

As one knows, Munmun is much like a diva in real life as she is like Babita. Time and again, she treats her massive fan base with glamorous pictures and videos. But this time, it is her old pictures in a bikini that are going viral.

Most of these pictures are across the poolside. One of the pictures witnesses Munmun Dutta pose for the cameras as she’s in the pool, and her wet hair look oozes the oomph. In another picture, she dons a cutout monokini with a matching beanie.

A picture of Munmun Dutta from her hotel room has gone viral like wildfire. It witnesses the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty posing alongside the window as she impresses us with her killer expressions.

These pictures of Munmun Dutta have totally made us go ‘oh my god’! Are you mesmerized too?

Meanwhile, Munmun recently clarified her romance rumours with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat.

She took to her social media and wrote, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SL*T SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not (sic). Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA.”

