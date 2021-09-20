Advertisement

Munmun Dutta is one name that doesn’t need any introduction on Indian television. The beauty has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years and has been entertaining her fans with her character of ‘Babita Ji on the show. Today, we bring you a throwback video when Dutta danced on an item song from the South Indian film, Student.

The TMKOC actress is quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 5 million followers.

Munmun Dutta did an item song in the South Indian film, Student back in 2014. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was seen in a bold red avatar and stunned her fans with an extraordinary dance performance on the song ‘Aadali Naatho Ee Poota’.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta’s dance performance here:

Isn’t she super talented? Munmun has literally paved her own way in the industry and made a mark for herself with her sheer talent and hard work.

Meanwhile recently Munmun Dutta slammed the netizens and media for allegedly linking her name with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat.

In a lengthy post, the TMKOC actress had slammed the trolls and haters who ripped her dignity in minutes. She also said that she was ashamed to be called a ‘daughter of India.’ But she has now deleted both her posts. Yes, you heard that right.

Putting an end to the entire controversy, Munmun Dutta shared on her Instagram story, “Moving on to positive things. Live, let live… Love peace and health to everyone. Jai Shree Ram. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Jai Mata Di.”

