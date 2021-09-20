Advertisement

Vahbiz Dorabjee is a popular face on television but has been missing from action for a while now. The beauty recently attended the birthday party of friend and astrologer Munisha Khatwani and pictures of the same were going viral on social media. A YouTube channel posted a video of her with a disgusting caption shaming her ‘shocking weight gain’ and she took to her Instagram handle and slammed the portal.

The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pretty pictures of herself on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account, Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a screenshot of the YouTube video and wrote, “This is the reason a certain section of the media are losing respect in our eyes. Last night I was at a birthday party and this is what a certain portal has done with my media bytes. The above pic has been clearly edited just to get a certain amount of views. What a shameful act by #Tvmasala”.

Vahbiz Dorabjee continued and wrote, “Not gonna take this lying down. Defaming and Body shaming someone for views and likes will not be tolerated. I urge all the artists to put a stop to this shallow so called journalism and be vocal about it. Enough is enough. SHAME ON TV MASALA”.

Kudos to Vahbiz for spotting the fake edit and calling the media portal publicly.

As soon as the beauty shared the post on Instagram, her friends from all across the industry came in support of her and Arjun Bijlani commented, “Aren’t there any rules for them. What a disgusting thing to do .. and u should file a case against them. Shame on you #tvmasala”. Saqib Saleem also reacted to her post and commented, “Horrible.”

