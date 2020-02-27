EXCLUSIVE! After Roopal Tyagi, Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On TV Industry: “Was Getting Offers To Play Bua & Chachi As I’m On The Healthier Side”

Vahbiz Dorabjee rose to fame because of the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010). She has also been a part of interesting shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant and Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani. However, the actress has been missing from the small screen for quite a long time.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Koimoi, Vahbiz Dorabjee opened up about the same and revealed the reason for taking a break from TV. The actress also shared the strange roles she was offered because she is ‘healthy’. Vahbiz told Koimoi, “I had taken a break from TV because I was not very happy with offers coming by way. Every time same kind of roles used to come to me. Now they try to put me into some another category by asking me to play the hero’s bua or chachi. I said, no, not’s happening.”

She added, “After a certain point, they just want younger actors. Maybe because I’m on the healthier side, they become judgemental. But I’m going to change it. I was told about an offer that there’s a guy who’s nerdy and he doesn’t get any girl, so he falls for you. I was like ‘What do you mean? A girl like me, I cannot get good-looking guys.”

Watch the video below:

A few days ago, TV actress Roopal Tyagi also called out TV industry’s hypocrisy and their behaviour towards female actors. She revealed that she was once told to get a nose and cheek job to look better.

On the work front, Vahbiz Dorabjee is a part of Hungama’s upcoming crime thriller series titled Kashmakash which also stars Eijaz Khan and Ssharad Malhotra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!