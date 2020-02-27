Bhoot Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sees Some Audience On Wednesday

Bhoot Box Office: There is some audience base that is stepping in for Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship as Wednesday saw 1.85 crores collected at the box office. The collections are on the lower side as ideally the numbers should have stayed at least above the 2.50 crores on the weekdays.

That said, the film has neither crashed like Love Aaj Kal nor seen a rapid decline like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which means it would eventually end up with a fair first week. So far the film has collected 22.63 crores and though the numbers aren’t optimal, they are not bad either. The first week would close around the 24 crores mark and post that it would be the film’s journey towards the 30 crores lifetime that would be keenly observed.

Apart from Raaz and 1920 franchises, there haven’t been many standalone horror films that have done well, unless they have a dash of comedy (Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa). The genre has a restricted audience for theatrical watch and this is the reason why not much budget is spent on such films either, as has been the case with Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship. Resultantly, the Karan Johar production is safe as well from the commercials perspective.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

