Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Review: A Worthy Sequel But Ayushmann Khurrana Could Miss A ‘Century’ Hat-Trick

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Review: Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi, Sunita Rajwar

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Producer: Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Review: Expectations

When Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released back in 2017, Ayushmann Khurrana was going through a revival phase of his career. Among the last 5 films he had done at that time, 3 were flops (Bewakoofiyaan, Hawaizaada, and Meri Pyaari Bindu) 2 were successful (Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Bareilly Ki Barfi).

SMS which was a light take on erectile dysfunction started slowly at the Box Office but remained steady to emerge a hit. The film was a huge sigh of relief for Ayushmann and his 2nd back to back success after BKB. And then 2018-2019 were big years for his career which totally turned around his Box Office game. In these two years, Ayushamnn didn’t just give Bollywood 5 back to back big hits but also three 100 crore grossers. Ayushmann Khurrana became a star.

Now he starts 2020 with a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This time the subject is homos*xuality and Ayushmann is romantically paired with digital star, Jitendra Kumar.

The trailer and music of the film has been liked but it’s a risky subject and it’s tough to expect too much at the Box Office. Also, the film is clashing with another major release Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship. Though it’s a Mahashivratri holiday today which along with Ayushmann’s star power will make sure to give it some push.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Review: Impact

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an entertaining affair which talks about a sensitive subject and uses comedy to make things less awkward for our desi audience. While it works in most of the parts, in others it would have been better if the makers opted for a sensitive way.

The best part about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is that every damn character is hilarious AF. Everyone comes together to give you a great time. It’s like talking about homos*xuality with family. Everything is not PERFECT but “baat karne se hi baat banti hai.”

The one-liners and dialogues in the film are also really good. From Jitendra Kumar to Manu Rishi everyone has got some of the deliciously witty ones.

The film is a good first step in mainstream Hindi films to start a conversation about homos*xuality and homophobia. The first task was to reduce the discomfort among Aam Janta and the film does it right.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will get thumbs up from the audience for the entertainment quotient. It may not impress a section of public as they will find comedy overlapping the general message. Also the chemistry of lead couple may not be that convincing for them but you’ve to understand that everything starts from basic.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan has the merits which will help the film generate good word of mouth. It’s a worthy sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and a good start to “gay love stories” in India. The film will sustain well at the Box Office and will collect somewhere in the 60-75 crores region. All good, though Ayushmann will miss the opportunity of hitting the hat-trick of century.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!