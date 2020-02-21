Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Box Office Review: Dear Karan Johar, Drop The Plans Of A Sequel Right There

Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship Box Office Review: Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Mehr Vij, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Producer: Dharma Productions

Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship Box Office Review: Expectations

Vicky Kaushal’s last film Uri – The Surgical Strike was a surprise Super Duper Hit at the Box Office. With a business of 244.06 crores, the film proved to be one of the top grossers of 2019. No doubt, Uri – The Surgical Strike is by far Vicky’s highest grosser and it was due to the excellent word of mouth. But another fact is that the film was also his highest opener as it collected 8.20 crores on Day 1.

Vicky made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and his first major roles were in 2015’s films Bombay Velvet & Masaan. But it was not before 2018 that his luck started working at Box Office. He did Raazi along with Alia Bhatt which was a Super-Duper Hit. In Sanju, he had a supporting role and that film also proved to be the highest grosser of 2018. His last release of 2018, Manmarziyan couldn’t create a splash though.

Now as he returns on the big screen with the first horror film of his career, Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship, there are good expectations. Although the trailer of the film wasn’t liked enough and the music didn’t have much to offer as well, the film is expected to do respectable business at the Box Office. Also because it’s Dharma Productions’ first attempt to make a horror film. Bollywood has hardly a few times successfully made horror films and Bhoot is expected to break that bad luck.

Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship Box Office Review: Impact

Bhanu Pratap Singh’s story is decent but the film badly suffers from a below-average second half and ordinary ending. In the first half, the film offers quite many jump scare moments. The sound design, cinematography everything works well to suck you in the environment. It’s actually gripping and you feel like you are right there feeling what the protagonist is going through. But the film falls flat post-interval and never really works to scare you.

Vicky Kaushal’s performance is just about fine and doesn’t offer anything exciting. A capable actor like Ashutosh Rana has been wasted. Bhumi Pednekar has 2-3 scenes in the film. They are good.

If we talk about the overall Impact of Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship, it’s pretty ordinary. Those who will watch the film won’t really feel encouraged to recommend it to others.

Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship Box Office Review: Final Verdict

The film is clashing with another major film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as it releases tomorrow. And since it lacks the impact, the word of mouth won’t be strong enough to pull it upwards. This Vicky Kaushal starrer will struggle at the Box Office and will wrap up its run in 35 – 45 crores range.

Karan Johar had announced this film as the first part of their horror franchise and considering the demerits, I wonder if they really have to come up with the second part.

