Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: All Set For A Fair Opening

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Bollywood is all set to test a new franchise with this Friday release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. First installment Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released back in 2017 and despite a slow start proved to be a hit.

Now in the last 2-3 years, Ayushmann’s star value has shown great growth and hence the sequel will be expected to take a respectable start at the Box Office.

Here’s how the film is doing as far as pre-release buzz is concerned:

Reach

Since it’s a sequel to a hit film, there’s a recall value that is already there to help Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And then we have Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead who is one of the most promising stars of the current generation. Along with him, there is digital star Jitendra Kumar. He hasn’t done any big Bollywood before but is quite popular among the young audience which the film is targetting.

The promos and music of the film have managed to reach a large section of the audience which has benefited the film.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 6/10.

Buzz

Homos*xuality is a topic about which Indians are still not very open to talk. There’s a huge section of people around us who are homophobic and hence the film will depend on word of mouth to some extent.

Though the overall appeal of the film is commercial and the treatment is light, it will still not attract a lot of audience to cinemas on Day 1.

Then the film is also clashing with another major release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which will limit its potential.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 5/10.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a few hard challenges to face but it has star value, franchise value and holiday (Shivratri) release going in its favour.

The film is likely to take an opening somewhere in the 6-7 crores range which will be a fair start.

