Thappad: From Taapsee Pannu To Alaya F, Celebs Attend The Screening Of Anubhav Sinha Film Hosted By Anurag Kashyap

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad is all set to release this Friday and the audiences have their eyes set to see the movie as the subject is quite unique. A screening was recently conducted in Mumbai and the entire star cast along with some well-known faces were present.

The screening was attended by celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Mrinmai Lagu, Tanvi Azmi, Amruta Subhash, Tisca Chopra, Pavail Gulati, Guneet Monga, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Ahaan Panday, Alaya F, and others.

Prior to the Mumbai screening, there were three screenings conducted by the makers in Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhopal. All the screenings received standing ovations with people praising the unique content presented by Anubhav Sinha and the impeccable acting skills of Taapsee Pannu.

Even before it’s release, the movie has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The trailers and special units released by the makers have all received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha; will release on 28th February.

