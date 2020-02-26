Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Announced Tax-Free In Madhya Pradesh

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is just two days away from its release and looks like good news have already started flowing in for the team. The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh has made the film tax free for three months. Read on to know more about the same.

The MP state government has exempted Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad from the Sate Goods And Service Tax (SGST) for the three months from its release date. The film has received the privilege even before its official release.

According to various reports, the government has directed multiplexes and single screens to not collect SGST on the film tickets. The ticket fare normally includes 18 per cent GST and SGST with Central Goods and Service Tax which is 9 per cent.

The last film that exempted from the tax was Deepika Padukone starrer January 2020 release Chhapaak, which spoke about the acid violence. As for Taapsee, her last film Saand Ki Aankh was also announced Tax-free in many states.

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead and directed by Anubhav Sinha talks about domestic violence and what a lady who takes a stand for herself has to go through. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 28.

