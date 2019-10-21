Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and a half stars)

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar Singh, Pritha Bakshi, Sara Arjun

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

What’s Good: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar minus the prosthetics, a very interesting way of shaping up the traits of the leads & presenting them in a different way

What’s Bad: Despite having so many interesting things, the story adds more of not-so-important things to just drag it all.

Loo Break: Every song & every shooting match because all of them are same

Watch or Not?: Watch it keeping your expectations very very low!

It starts with 1999 in a Johri Village of UP, in which we can see a couple of months old women plotting to get outside the home without their husbands. We see they’re Chandro Tomar (Bhumi Pednekar) and Prakashi Tomar (Taapsee Pannu), they lead to a house full of absurd men who’re just laughing at the Dadis for picking up the gun. We’re the taken 20 years into the past to see how they both actually become Shooter Dadis.

We see the growing bond between Prakashi and Chandro, and how they are more similar to each other. From sneaking out from their male-dominated house to helping their granddaughters train for the sport of shooting, there’s a lot to cover in the second half film. I expected pop-feminism but not at the cost of making it overly dramatic.

Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Script Analysis

“Were the Shooter Dadis the same in real life?” You’ll conclude the story with a similar question because at times it’s really fictional to believe that it must have been a for real. That’s what is the make or break point of any Biopic – How is it really close to the reality? Saand Ki Aankh has ample of such moments which are too fictional even for a biopic. The script is very confusing and contradictory on its own. There are hints of domestic abuse without any visuals of it? Things such as these fail to develop the required connection with the characters.

It is widely filled with dramatic portions and most of them are just clutter. Devendra Murdeshwar’s lazy editing takes this around 2 and a half hours of the duration. There are times when a repeated flashback is required but here’s it’s more than many. It has the shades of the movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Patiala House & Dangal. There are many scattered heroic moments nailed by the leads but unfortunately, they aren’t laced with an intriguing story.

Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Star Performance

If not with the looks, Taapsee Pannu as Prakashi & Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro is very believable as the oldies at least with their act. Bhumi overdoes the accent at places, but Taapsee maintains the uniformity till the end. It’s really tough to choose any one between the two because both of them get their fair share of heroineism. Both are brilliant in holding those dramatically written emotional scenes as well.

Prakash Jha is a tailor-made choice for the character of Rattan Singh Tomar. He carries the ‘unfriendly’ vibe around him and perfectly suits the baddie of the house. Viineet Kumar Singh hasn’t been used at its best. With movies like Ugly and Mukkabaaz, we’ve seen what wonders he can bring to a well-written script. Here, he gets a character that is pretty standard for what he can do. Pritha Bakshi & Sara Arjun do their part as the granddaughters very well. Pritha masterfully shares a very impactful scene with the dadis.

Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Direction, Music

Tushar Hiranandani’s direction follows the pretty basic template of filmmaking. He adds nothing fancy or brings in anything new to the table. He fails to bring in the vintage touch given the era he was given to shoot. He uses Akshay Kumar movies like Mr & Mrs. Khiladi and International Khiladi to portray an important portion of the area. He just doesn’t get the feel right.

Not a single song click & there are five of them. Udta Teetar did sound well in the trailer but in the film, it’s just too loud. Asha Bhosle’s Aasmaa, a brilliant song, doesn’t give the feels it should’ve. The theme of Womaniya seems to be a direct rip-off from R. Rajkumar’s title theme. Advait Nemlekar’s background score is a big miss. This needed an adrenaline-pumping score and Advait never even reaches close to it.

Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Saand Ki Aankh is not an unmissable film. Both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are brilliant but unfortunately, it’s not just the make-up that’s not up to the mark. Watch it on the digital space & you’ll be equally bummed out.

Two and a half stars!



Saand Ki Aankh Trailer

Saand Ki Aankh releases on 25th October, 2019.

