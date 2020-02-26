Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 5: Drops Further!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has another major drop on Tuesday as collections went down to 3.07 crores. While Monday drop was there as well, one could still attribute it a bit to Friday being a partial holiday owing to Mahashivratri. However, from Monday (3.87 crores) to Tuesday (3.07 crores), it is much more than expected.

It is clear that the film is not really finding much of an audience and soon enough, it would get into a sub-optimal zone. The numbers may as well come closer to the 2 crores mark on Thursday and then it would be all about the kind of hold it may manage on the second Friday.

The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer has collected 39.60 crores so far and though 55 crores lifetime would be reached, there is actually a good possibility that it may well stay below the overall collections of much lesser hyped Malang which is nearing the 60 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

