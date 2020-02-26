Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma On DPPIF Apology Demand: “Won’t Apologize At Any Cost…”

Post Bigg Boss 13, Lehanga actress Mahira Sharma is back to grabbing headlines over her Dadasaheb Phalke Awards controversy. The actress on her Instagram story shared a certificate for winning the title of ‘Most Fashionable Contestant Of BB13’, but things took a toll when the DDPIF officials released a statement that said she never won any such award.

Massive backlash and trolls followed for the actress ever since, including Industry members like Divya Agarwal and co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticising the actress for forging her certificate. Mahira later opened up about the incident in a statement and termed the allegations ‘true and uncalled for’. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) organisers have now asked for an apology, but the actress has maintained that she won’t be doing that at any cost.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Mahira Sharma shared, “Rather than blaming me I would tell them to please take a look at what went wrong and why as I am not blaming them. In fact, I am not even creating a hullabaloo that how did they create a negativity about me on social media by posting things against me. I have just come out of a show like Bigg Boss and I don’t want any kind of negativity. I believe in quality work and not quantity. I don’t want to earn anything in a shortcut and even the people at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival should understand this. I am not at fault anywhere so I don’t think I will apologise at any cost.”

Furthermore, the actress is being accused of doing it all for publicity. Speaking about the same, Mahira mentioned to how she would not be sharing the certificate on her Instagram story if she had any malign intentions.

