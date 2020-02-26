Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Sees Further Drop On Tuesday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer film dropped further on Tuesday. As per early trends, the film has collected somewhere in 3-3.5 crores on Tuesday which is not good considering the Monday was on the lower side with 3.87 crores business.

The kind of drop film showed on Monday it was supposed to be on the same levels on Tuesday.

The 5-day total business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is 39.53-40.03 crores which is okayish.

The film will cross the lifetime business of first film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan today and by the end of this week, it will have a total in 44-45 crores range.

Overall, it’s an underperformer coming from Ayushmann after a series of hit films and 100 crore grossers.

New Friday release Thappad will take the benefit of the underperformance of SMZS and will takeaway a good share of screens from it. From here, it will be interesting to see if the film can touch 60 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann feels the film has been successfully made, released and accepted is because even before same-s*x relationship became legal in India, many actors stuck their neck out and given the audience some brilliant work on the subject. He says he has all those actors and films to credit first.

“The fact that ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ is a success today is because the path was made for it by others. Many before me have toiled hard to make the path smoother. We have to realise and acknowledge the monumental work that was done by some of the finest actors of Indian cinema much before me,” he said.

