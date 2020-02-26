Bhoot Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Continues To Follow The Downward Route

Bhoot Box Office: The film collected 2.32 crores on Monday and on Tuesday, it has barely touched the 2 crore mark. As per early estimates, the film has collected 1.75-2.05 crores on Tuesday. The 5-day total of the film thus becomes 20.43 -20.73 crores.

The first week business of the film is likely to be 24 crores or little more and then it will be chasing 30 crores lifetime business because in 2nd week there won’t be enough screens left for the film. After a Super-Duper hit Uri, this one is indeed a big disappointment for Vicky Kaushal.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar had fun working with him in the film.

“Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later,” Akash said.

“I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance,” Akash added.

