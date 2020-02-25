Post Priyanka Chopra, Now Bhumi Pednekar Trolled For Her Deep Plunging Neckline Dress

A lot of drama was created when Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at the Grammys 2020 in a deep plunging neckline attire. From the social media users to the late fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks, people went onto spread negativity for the revealing look. Now, Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar is facing heat over the same issue.

Bhumi took to her Instagram to share pictures of her latest look. The actress can be seen in a salmon pink gown. The outfit had a deep plunging neckline that went below the chest area, along with the thigh-high slit. It had some shimmery silver detailing across the chest area, along with flared detailing that ran from the neck and worked like sleeves from both sides. Pednekar completed her look with pinkish tones on her face, minimal jewellery that included rings and silver heels.

While to us she appeared truly ravishing, a section of the society did not appreciate the deep neckline, even though it was covered with a sheer netted material.

“ऐसे कपडे पहेनकर आप भारत की संस्कृती आप मिठी मे मिला रही हो,” a user wrote. (you are ruining the culture of our country with clothes like these)

ऐसे कपडे पहेनकर आप भारत की संस्कृती आप मिठी मे मिला रही हो 😢😢😢 — Santosh Kirtiwar (@KirtiwarSantosh) February 24, 2020

Another user went below the belt as they wrote, “@bhumipednekar thora aur b dikha deti jo reh gya tha, hadd hai zra sharm nhi aati apko, popularity k chakkar ma apna jism sb kuch dikha deti ho”

@bhumipednekar thora aur b dikha deti jo reh gya tha, hadd hai zra sharm nhi aati apko, popularity k chakkar ma apna jism sb kuch dikha deti ho — Shahid Hassan Hashmi (@ShahidHashmi777) February 24, 2020

“It’s like bedsheet with pillow covers,” another user wrote.

It's like bedsheet with pillow covers — Harish Mendiratta (@HarishMendirat5) February 24, 2020

A fan said, “Over exposure, sometimes, leads to dimnishing popularity in long run. Your capability as an actor is far ahead from anything else. NOT talking about bold pics…I mean availability on social media or otherwise…Don’t kill me”

Over exposure, sometimes, leads to dimnishing popularity in long run. Your capability as an actor is far ahead from anything else. NOT talking about bold pics…I mean availability on social media or otherwise…Don't kill me 😁🙏 — ANNURAG (@AnuragK_2010) February 24, 2020

You don’t need these exposing clothes Bhumi. Youre far too good as an actor. This boob show is unnecessary, unnatural, unnerving. Someone less talented may need it. U have oodles of it. Why this ?

You don't need these exposing clothes Bhumi. Youre far too good as an actor. This boob show is unnecessary, unnatural, unnerving. Someone less talented may need it. U have oodles of it. Why this ? — seema'unlimited (@seemarkmenon) February 24, 2020

