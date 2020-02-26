Kavita Kaushik Abuses A Troll, “Samjha Ch**tiye?” Over Demeaning Remarks; Receives An Ugly Threat

TV actress Kavita Kaushik who rose to film with her portrayal as Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV sitcom F.I.R, is currently grabbing all the eyeballs. It all started when she lauded Bollywood beauties Swara Bhasker and Richa Chaddha against a troll and called him a ‘closest rapist’ over his demeaning remarks, which led to the criticiser ask her, ‘Who are you?’

After the user asked the aforesaid question, Kavita Kaushik replied, “I’m someone who won’t get insulted when a dumb ignorant moron with 1 follower doesn’t know me! I’m someone who won’t get insulted by worms and the more they try to scare me off by trying to run me down the more powerful il get! Samjha ch**tiye ?”

While many felt that the response was savage, another chunk even backlashed the actress for abusing and using derogatory remarks.

A user even tweeted, “Mam i admire all your reply and tweets. But mam request hai abuse mat diya karo.”

To this, the actress further answered, “Kamaal hai yaar ! Gaali Sirf khaane ke liye hai kya hum ? Ek mild waala humne maar diya toh desh ki aan pe aa gayi kya ? Aisa toh nahi hua ki mere gaali dene se riots ho gaye desh mei while a vvip is visiting ?”

However, later on, by a screenshot revealed by Kavita Kaushik herself, one could notice the planned negativity against the actress.

The actress shared the proof with the caption, “Illiteracy will reveal itself ! Hey IT cell worms ,come in as many numbers with you copy paste lines , you will be blocked with a smile.”

The actress even received an ugly threat over her remark.

Meanwhile, Kavita has been quite vocal about her political views, and one can notice how unapologetic she’s been about expressing how she feels on her Twitter handle!

