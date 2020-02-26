Thappad Actress Taapsee Pannu On Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: “Wasn’t Comfortable Watching The Film Even As The Movie Was A Blockbuster”

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thappad. The trailer and promos of the film have received a great response. Thappad is about how it is not right for a man to slap his wife/girlfriend or any woman. When the trailer came out, many said that it’s an answer to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh.

The reason the audience feels Taapsee’s Thappad is a tight slap to Kabir Singh because the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Shahid Kapoor starrer had shown the characters slapping in the film. Reddy had said in an interview, “When you are deeply connected with a woman or vice versa, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration of…if you don’t have that liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.” A lot of people slammed him for his statements.

In an interview with Firstpost, the Saand Ki Aankh actress was asked about Kabir Singh. Taapsee Pannu said, “I wasn’t comfortable watching Kabir Singh even as the movie was a blockbuster. I wouldn’t have done the film had I been offered Kabir Singh’s part, obviously, I would have never done the girl’s part. In India, the impact that films have on the audience is not very halka (light). Here, the audience sport hairstyle of say Salman Khan, or say dialogues mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan for years together. If our audience treats us like demi-gods then there is a sense of responsibility towards them.”

The actress added that one may show flawed characters in films as it is candy for an actor. Actors can even play characters with grey shade or take up negative roles but it is not okay to normalise these characters. Pannu added, “In Kabir Singh it was normalised and celebrated and that is the only problem I had with the film.”

Meanwhile, Thappad is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and it will hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!