BREAKING! Salman Khan’s Radhe Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date?

The Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse pf their Bhai in his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for quite a while now. well, it looks like their wait is finally over, as there are reports buzzing with possibilities of seeing their favourite megastar sooner than they thought. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being touted as Salman Khan’s come back to his 2008 Wanted genre.

Now, if the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, it is being reported that the makers along with Salman Khan are planning to release the teaser of the film as early as Holi. The reason behind releasing a teaser almost 2 months before the film’s release is being stated as getting leverage over Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

A certain source has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Salman recently told Prabhudheva that he wants to release the first teaser on Holi. In doing so, he hopes to make a splash during the week, thus generating enough buzz around the actioner. Prabhudheva is known to be a quick operator — he is currently shooting the last leg of the Disha Patani-starrer in the mornings, and supervising the edit in the evenings. The director will give shape to the promotional material by next week, after which Salman will have a look at it and give his feedback, in time for the teaser to drop online on Monday.”

The source also revealed that the one-minute-long teaser will shed some light on the life of the undercover cop character of Salman Khan. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will also feature Randeep Hooda, his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff and former Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.

For those of you who have joined in late, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. The source also concluded saying, “It could well be an attempt to gain the first-mover advantage over Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, which will lock horns with Radhe this Eid.”

