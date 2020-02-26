Master Update: Audio Launch Of Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Take Place In THIS City?

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master happens to be one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year in the Tamil film industry. Post garnering overwhelming responses for the film’s posters and first track, Kutti Story sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself, the makers will soon be organizing the audio launch of the action thriller.

As per various reports, the audio launch which was originally scheduled to take place in Chennai will now be taking place in Coimbatore early next month.

However, detailed information regarding the audio launch is yet to be announced by the makers.

Talking about the first single track Kutti Story which is been sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself was launched on 14th February on occasion of Valentine’s day. The song in less than a span of two weeks has garnered a whopping 23 plus million views along with 1.3 Million upvotes on Youtube.

The music for Master is been composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

More about Master, the action thriller has Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master also has veteran actor Nassar, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das along with others in pivotal roles.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his production banner XB Film Creators.

Master will hit the big screen on 9th April.

