Suriya’s Soorarai Pootru Release Date Postponed To Avert Clash With Thalapathy Vijay’s Master?

Kollywood heartthrob Suriya starrer Soorarai Pootru which happens to be one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year in the Tamil film industry has been making headlines for all the right reasons. However, the one major concern surrounding the film was its clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated Master.

Now as per the latest reports from filmibeat.com, the makers of Suriya starrer are eyeing to release Soorarai Pootru on 14th April on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year) i.e 5 days after the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

The reason being said is that the makers of Soorarai Pootru are not willing to risk it all business-wise at the box office by colliding with Master. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers of Soorarai Pootru.

Talking about Soorarai Pootru, the film has Mollywood actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady opposite Suriya. The film is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder G.R Gopinath.

Soorarai Pootru will also have Urvashi, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal among others in key roles. The Suriya starrer is been helmed by Sudha Kongara.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, the film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj which also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The action thriller also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar along with others in a pivotal role.

