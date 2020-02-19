In a first, the makers of Thappad organized a special screening of the movie ten days before its release. The screening was hosted by director Vishal Bhardwaj in Delhi.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer received a tremendous response for its hard-hitting storyline and the strong social message it carries. Here’s what the people who saw the movie have to say:

Thappad FIRST Reviews: A Shining Taapsee Pannu To A Teary-Eyed Experience – Here's What Being Said!

The CBFC has approved the Taapsee Pannu starrer with a ‘Universal’ rating because the board agrees that the film needs to be seen by the younger generation.

Revolving around the life of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her, Thappad gives voice to the suppressed life of women. The echoes of Thappad cane be heard in Delhi, as acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj along with Vani Tripathi hosted a special screening in Delhi for media which was attended by the actress Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

