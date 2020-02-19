In a first, the makers of Thappad organized a special screening of the movie ten days before its release. The screening was hosted by director Vishal Bhardwaj in Delhi.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer received a tremendous response for its hard-hitting storyline and the strong social message it carries. Here’s what the people who saw the movie have to say:

We know from the trailer #Thappad is about a slap, a woman’s quest for justice on the grounds of domestic violence. But @anubhavsinha’s very effective film left me very uncomfortable. What kind of a man I am and have been? 1/2 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 18, 2020

I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2020

Was very privileged to attend a premiere of Thappad. What. A. Powerful. Movie. Extraordinary, unprecendented. Thank you, @anubhavsinha and @taapsee — Dushyant (@atti_cus) February 18, 2020

Saw #Thappad n glad that @anubhavsinha addressed the issue in such a relatable manner. @taapsee shines n her silence speaks more than dialogues. U decide your limits n the film raises this pertinent point; tells u not to let ANYONE jolt ur self-respect, even if it's JUST A SLAP.. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) February 18, 2020

Thank you so much @anubhavsinha & @taapsee for #Thappad. My eyes are still teary and Im still shaken with this wonderful film. Happy to see that it made my a men @anubhavsinha. It's brave, sharp, brilliant.@VishalBhardwaj sir, thanks for this special preview. — Ashwani kumar 🇮🇳 (@BorntobeAshwani) February 18, 2020

#Thappad is beautiful. Its simplicity and strong narrative make it so beautiful. It makes you angry. It makes you cry. @taapsee #kumudmishra ji were so good. But @GeetikaVidya was just AMAZING!!! Another great @anubhavsinha film — Astha (@_asthac_) February 18, 2020

watched #Thappad at a special preview..its a brilliant film! @anubhavsinha handles such an emotional yet complex issue with such maturity!! @taapsee is superb! her histrionics reaching greater heights after each film!Congrts to the entire team! Thnks @vanityparty @VishalBhardwaj — Gaurav Dwivedi (@meGauravDwivedi) February 18, 2020

Watched a special preview of #Thappad. Director @anubhavsinha 's form continues. A brave film on domestic violence with the gifted @taapsee

अभी अभी #Thappad देखकर निकला हूँ और ऐसा लग रहा है इस फ़िल्म की गिरफ्त में आ गया हूँ.

घरों में सदियों से थप्पड़ सहती औरत की त्रासदी पर @anubhavsinha ने इतनी असरदार फ़िल्म बनाई है कि हर पुरूष को आत्ममंथन के मजबूर करेगी ..

The CBFC has approved the Taapsee Pannu starrer with a ‘Universal’ rating because the board agrees that the film needs to be seen by the younger generation.

Revolving around the life of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her, Thappad gives voice to the suppressed life of women. The echoes of Thappad cane be heard in Delhi, as acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj along with Vani Tripathi hosted a special screening in Delhi for media which was attended by the actress Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

