How Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Really Needs To STOP Taking Notes From Kylie Jenner!

Deepika Padukone has been a major fashionista, especially during the last year whether it was her Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala or IIFA look. The beauty has yet again left us mesmerized with her ravishing appearance at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 look but isn’t the inspiration from Kylie Jenner’s looks is getting more visible now. Below is why we say so.

The entire saga started with Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2019 look. The beauty broke all the barriers with her head to toe lavender appearance. The off-shoulder gown had sheer detailing with asymmetrical embroidery of the same colour all over it. Along with the unique deep cut across the neck, that feathery section around the bottom of the dress along with detached sleeves made a true fashion statement. Lavender wig and gen stone earrings completed her look.

Take a look at the Kylie Jenner’s attire below:

Now, let’s jump to Deepika Padukone’s IIFA appearance for the red carpet. Starting with the off-shoulder gown, a fashionable cut across the neck, the colour itself, and feathery detailing at the bottom, silver earrings – too much of an uncanny resemblance here, isn’t it? The smart work done here was to complement the attire with a long cape of a similar colour (a probable alternative for the coloured hair) and a puffy cloth sleeve with limited feathers (instead of full furry ones).

One cannot shy away from accepting that the fact that the attire was highly inspired by Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala appearance.

Next is DP’s latest Nykaa Beauty Femina Awards 2020 attire. The same sleeve style has been used, but with much similar styled fur as the reality TV actress did. For the unversed, if one noticed, Kylie too recently donned black shimmery attire with a deep plunging neckline, but that remained comparatively different in terms of its sleeves and slit.

However, one thing to be pointed out here is the makeup used. From the short hairstyle that recently Deepika has adapted, to the smokey golden eye makeup, long silver earrings and nude lipstick – one cannot miss out the inspiration here too!

All in all, as much as we love Deepika Padukone’s latest appearances that are nothing but jaw-dropping, we wish the stylist would draw more original designs rather than drawing parallels.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!