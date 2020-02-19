Femina Beauty Awards 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday – Best & Worst Dressed!

Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Last night the who’s who of Bollywood were present at the fashion gala night hosted by Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Present at the awards night were celebs starting from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh amongst others. As expected, the divas put up their best fashion foot forward and while some made heads turn, others ended up disappointing us.

From Ananya Panday’s yet another Barbie avatar to Deepika Padukone’s black ensemble – check out the best and the worst dressed from last night below:

WORST DRESSED

Radhika Madan

Radhika has thrown some unique fashion choices and took us by surprise previously. However, her latest appearance at the Femina Beauty Awards didn’t quite impress us. The gown went too bland for the occasion, and the thigh-high slit didn’t quite go with the outfit. Her makeup too looked very ordinary and we wish she would have played a little with her entire appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has been one of our go-to fashion divas to take notes from. However, her white ensemble at the event wasn’t really amongst her best. In fact, the outfit just looked like a copy of her recent silver glittery look, apart from the fact that the earlier one hand one-sided sleeves. Her hairstyle too didn’t compliment the attire very well, and we think the beauty could have done way better!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday seems to be obsessed with Barbie, and this is her third avatar from the theme. The off-shoulder pink one-piece had its upper half filled with shimmer and had a stylish detailing across the neck. The bottom, on the other hand, had silver work all over it and had sheer finishing at certain sections. She finished her look with pinkish tones with her makeup, high ponytail and matching transparent pumps.

BEST DRESSED

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone came up with another gorgeous look, and as always left with our jaws dropped. The beauty opted for a black off-shoulder gown, with a plunging neckline that ran below her chest line. Complimenting the simple gown were the detached frill sleeves on her hand, similar to the ones Kylie Jenner wore during Met Gala 2019. DP’s black ensemble was matched up with silver jewellery, and nude makeup giving it a super classy touch.

Alaya F

The Jawaani Jaaneman debutante seems to be already in the fashion game and just like her acting skills, she’s competing well here too! The beauty opted for a lavender coloured layered sheer gown, which had floral embroidery across the waist. The outfit had a hem styled layers with a plunging neckline. For hair, she put her hair in a slicked-back pony with a part of fringes on the front sides. The look was completed with silver strappy heels.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif opted for an all-white ensemble for the award function. She looked super sophisticated in her thigh-high slit attire with 3/4th puffy sleeves and complimented it with transparent pumps and dangling earrings. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyes and highlighted cheeks. As much as we loved Kat’s look and how beautiful it looked on her body, we really wish she ditches the usual classics and opts for something more experimental for her red carpet looks.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is gradually turning out to be our favourite when it comes to red carpet appearances. The actress lately has been giving us some tremendous fashion pieces, and we love how she manages to always throw something out of the box. This time it was her metallic golden and black attire that covered one of her legs and was draped across another. The highlight of the dress were the statement shoulders and the minimal jewellery that perfectly balanced her entire look.

