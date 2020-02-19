Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 5: Falls Further On Tuesday!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Theatrically, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film hasn’t done well at all, as evidenced on Tuesday as well when collections came down further to 2 crores*. Monday itself was quite poor at 2.75 crores and now Tuesday is even lower, which tells the tale.

As a result, the overall numbers stand at just 33.26 crores*. The film may just bring in around 4 crores more from here and then the best-case scenario for it would be to fold up under the 40 crores mark.

Theatrically the film has emerged as a disaster, though it managed good budget and pricing due to the stardom that Kartik Aaryan has gained, especially in the last couple of years. As a result, there was no compromise on the making but then the execution turned out to be way too niche.

Though Love Aaj Kal will not cover the distance theatrically, it is now expected that Kartik’s upcoming films Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 go to the next level.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

