Neha Kakkar BLASTS Ex BF Himansh Kohli, Threatens “Will Bring Your Mother, Father & Sister’s Deeds..”

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli seemed to be a match made in heaven once upon a time. However, things took a toll when they parted ways and things turned public and ugly. In a recent interview, Himansh opened up about his side of the story and spoke about how he was made the villain, and abused post the singer announced their split through a social media post. Now, Neha in return is slamming the actor for playing the victim card.

The O Saki Saki singer took to her Instagram account and shared a video where she’s seen grooving with a little girl. She wrote a long note and indirectly bashed Himansh for trying to gain publicity using her name, and further threatened him saying she’ll bring up what her parents and sister did to her.

Neha Kakkar wrote, “Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again. If I open My Mouth…………. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!”

