Avengers: Endgame: Did Hulk Restore All The Infinity Stones Before Thanos Gets Killed? Latest Theory Says So!

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo brought back everyone who was turned into dust by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. By using the Infinity Gauntlet, with a snap of his fingers, he resurrected the damage and our favourite giant Avenger even ended up damaging his hand.

Well, several theories are coming forward regarding Thanos and the infinity stones. The latest one reveals that it was Hulk who restored the infinity stones in Avengers: Endgame. This theory was shared by a Reddit user u/Ghostaire in which he mentioned that Hulk had extra information about the infinity stones which other Avengers didn’t have.

When Hulk went to the Ancient One in the past to take time stone, she told him that these stones lead to the flow of time. Even if one of them is removed from the past, it would badly affect the timeline. Thus, the theory states that owing to this information, Hulk restored all the infinity stones to avoid any damage. It also mentions that when Thanos also sustained injuries while destroying the infinity stones. Hence, they are more disastrous than any villain in the film.

Read the whole theory below:

Well, we don’t know if this theory can be true or not. But it does raise several questions because when all the Avengers brought the infinity stones from the past to present, it didn’t lead to disruption of the timeline. So someone did restore the infinity stones to keep the timeline stable and the only superhero who knew about this was Hulk!

