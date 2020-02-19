Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Review: Yes, The Madness Has Begun But We Did Mind The Pace!

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Review (This Review Contains SPOILERS):

In 2018, the makers of Narcos gave us a spin-off of their popular and critically acclaimed Narcos series (2015). The parent series had 3 seasons; the first two focused on Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel and the third one was based on the Cali Cartel.

Created by: Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro

Cast: Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy, José María Yazpik, Gerardo Taracena, Teresa Ruiz, Fernanda Urrejola

No on episodes: 10

After giving us an insight about the rise and fall of the drug trade and cartels in Colombia, the makers gave us Narcos: Mexico that tells us story of the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade and the leader of Guadalajara Cartel, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played bt Diego Luna).

The first season ends with Miguel Félix and his men torturing the killing the DEA agent, Kiki Camarena (played by Michael Peña). Félix planned a trap to save himself and led to the arrest of his partners Rafael Caro Quintero (played by Tenoch Huerta) and Don Neto (played by Joaquín Cosío) for Camarena’s murder. The first season was narrated to us by another DEA agent, Walt Breslin, played by Scoot McNairy, whose face is revealed in the last episode of the first season.

Well, the second season starts with a bang with Félix’s birthday party. The killing of DEA agent Camarena turns a nightmare for him that has exposed him and he came under the radar of DEA. However, that isn’t the only problem the El Padrino has to deal with. Even the plazas he manages to transport the cocaine has its own issues. Things get bitter between Sinaloa and Tijuana cartel. On the other hand, Juárez Cartel’s was almost becoming non-functional as their leader Pablo Acosta Villarreal (played by Gerardo Taracena) was missing in action.

Amid all this, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s connection with the Cali Cartel was also hitting the rock bottom, all because he killed a DEA agent. Amado Carrillo Fuentes (played by José María Yazpik), who also controls the Juárez Cartel also plays a major role in bringing down Félix and how! When we think we’ve understood a particular scene, we are astounded with an unexpected twist and so is Félix! However, he is too stubborn to stop. Félix is someone who has rose from rags to riches and he had started loving the power, control and wanted to be the boss of everything. On the other hand, DEA agent Walt Breslin and his men were one by one taking down those people who were responsible for Kiki Camarena’s death. The big fish for them for Félix who wasn’t an easy catch.

The series will keep the hold of your attention, but there are times when it slogs. The cat-and-mouse chase between the DEA agents and drug lords is something we’ve seen since the beginning so it would have been good if those scenes were cut down. However, what makes Narcos: Mexico Season 2 a riveting watch is how Félix manages to outsmart his partners and even the politicians, during the Presidential elections. However, he also faces major defeat when the Gulf Cartel betrays them by teaming up with the Cali Cartel and when his own people from the plaza stand up against him.

Season 2 is messy because that’s what happened in Gallardo’s business when he killed the DEA agent. Just like I’m mentioning Camarena’s death in my review several times, you’ll see how it’s mentioned in the series in almost every episode as that’s what led to the arising problem in Félix’s drug business.

The last episode of the series is very compelling because when we think the game is over, we realise we’re just at the start of it. As Félix tells Walt Breslin, “The madness has just begun” and makes some shocking revelations that changed the future of Mexico and made it one of the most powerful places for illegal trade of drug. The third season is surely going to be a gratifying story and the rise in the power and influence of Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Diego Luna has yet again given an impactful performance as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. In the first season, it was all about growing power for his character. However, in the second season, his character faces the consequences of his actions, he takes risks that don’t play out well always, there are loss and betrayal and there are big victories. He conveniently manages to pull it off as a man who even on the verge of losing it doesn’t lose his mind.

After narrating the first season, Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin comes in action in this season. Just like Steve Murphy (played by Boyd Holbrook) and Javier Peña (played by Pedro Pascal), DEA agents from Narcos Season 1 (2015), Walt is reckless and focused. Just like Steve and Javier, Walt makes mistakes and pays off big price for it. Scoot looks rugged on-screen and he makes us curious to know how he plans on to bring down one of the biggest drug cartels in the world.

Another performance that impressed me is of José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes. We get to how discreetly Amado changes the whole game and it couldn’t have been possible of Yazpik hadn’t performed it so cleverly. His body language seemed calm and contained but all the while, he was planning a big game!

Overall, Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is worth your time of you are curious to know Félix’s story and how Camarena’s death is avenged. However, sometimes, the chase seems repetitive and the episodes are longer which becomes tiresome to watch. However, in the end, you will be in for more drama and twists you’ll find out that the drug war is still going on what we saw is just the tip of the iceberg!

Ratings: 3/5 Stars

