Disney+ has pulled off a major surprise as they are giving fans a taste of one of its most celebrated series for free. In anticipation of the highly awaited second season next month, the first three episodes of Andor are now available to stream on YouTube, requiring no subscription.

For those who may have missed out on its initial release, this is the perfect chance to dive into what many consider Disney+’s crowning achievement.

Andor: A Standout in Disney+’s Impressive Lineup

The streaming platform has an impressive track record, boasting major hits from both Marvel and Star Wars. Not only that, Disney+ has also solidified its place as a powerhouse for high-quality storytelling with the likes of the reality-bending WandaVision and the time-traveling escapades of Loki to the galaxy-spanning adventures of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Beyond the comic book and sci-fi universes, it has also adapted beloved book series like Percy Jackson and ventured into Pixar’s first television projects. Yet, despite such a stacked lineup, Andor has managed to stand out as arguably the finest series the platform has ever produced.

Andor’s Gritty, Grounded Take on The Star Wars Universe

Andor, which is set in the Star Wars universe, offers a gripping, grounded take on rebellion, espionage, and the moral complexities of war. The show follows Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, long before the events of Rogue One.

Besides, instead of leaning into the usual Star Wars trademarks, consisting of wacky aliens, wisecracking droids, and over-the-top space battles, Andor strips things down to raw, human storytelling, focusing on power struggles, and the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom.

And for those who missed the show’s 2022 debut, the first three episodes, Kassa, That Would Be Me, and Reckoning, are now streaming on YouTube. This free release gives newcomers a chance to experience the slow-burn tension and impeccable writing before season two takes the story even further.

Critics and Fans Call Andor a Masterpiece

Critics and fans alike have heaped praise on Andor, calling it one of the best shows not just in Star Wars history, but in television overall. Entertainment blogger The Wild Reed hailed it as “a staggering, unyielding masterpiece,” while Wired described it as a masterclass in writing, lauding its focus on real-world stakes over nostalgic fan service.

Even The New Republic weighed in, boldly comparing it to The Wire and calling it “one of the smartest shows anyone has made in recentr years.”

On Reddit, fans can’t stop raving about Andor, with many calling it Disney+’s finest achievement. One fan wrote, “Best show period? Andor, and it’s not even close. Acting, scripting, locations, special effects.”

Another curious fan posed the question, “Is Andor the best series to date that Disney have put out?” In response, another enthusiast commented, “Andor just hits different. It’s super polished. I mean, I enjoy some of the other shows, for certain, but the eye to detail without using fan service as a crutch is refreshing.”

