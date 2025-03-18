Disney’s 2024 blockbuster Moana 2 finally arrived on Disney+ or JioHotstar last week and set a record number of views in its first five days only. It has registered the biggest opening ever for Disney since 2021’s Encanto. The movie also came real close to beating Pixar’s Inside Out 2’s debut views. Keep scrolling for more.

The Moana sequel achieved the highest five-day opening for an animated film. It also set records for the biggest Thanksgiving opening weekend, surpassing Frozen II and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. It is also part of the list of the 50 highest-grossers in the United States. The 2024 animation is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

According to The Wrap’s report, Moana 2 garnered $27.3 million global views in five days on Disney+. It is the biggest opening for a Disney Studios animation since Encanto on Christmas 2021. It has also become the third-highest launch ever for a theatrical film on Disney+. The report further stated that the sequel has become the third-highest-grossing film in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ history globally, behind only the two Frozen films.

The OG film is one of the most popular films to be streamed on the platform, especially during the pandemic. The streaming platform Disney+ was launched in 2019, and from then on, Moana has accumulated 1.4 billion viewing hours on Disney+, which is equivalent to watching it 735 million times.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Encanto still holds the record for animated debuts at Nielsen, with 2.2 billion minutes watched on Christmas week. It also came close to beating the 30.5 million views global 5-day debut of Inside Out 2. Moana 2 experienced a fabulous box office run, earning $460.24 million in the United States and $598.4 million overseas. It is the third highest-grossing film of the last year with its $1.05 billion global haul.

Moana 2 was directed by David Derrick Jr, and Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho reprising their roles. It is now streaming on JioHotstar’s Disney+ wing.

