Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: This Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Film To Go ‘Fully-Fledged’ On The Floors Next Year!

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is amongst the highly anticipated projects of next year. The movie made it to the headlines several times, be it speculations about Akshay Kumar’s cameo or the addition of Tabu in to the cast. Now, the latest about the project is that the details about the shooting schedule is revealed by director Anees Bazmee.

While talking to Times Of India, Anees quoted, “We have already started shooting for the film and both Kartik and Kiara are amazing as an actor and look good together. I know Kartik’s work for long but working with Kiara was also amazing. She did an extremely outstanding job on the first day of the shoot and I am impressed by her work. Both are superb and suit in the character. I am looking forward to with them again in January.”

Tabu is said to join the team during this long schedule that will be taking place in Rajasthan and London.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee recently told IANS that it’s okay to use mind a little less sometimes, while watching movies. “I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your oldage, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. Today, people are under a lot of stress, be it in career, source of income, taking care of kids’ education or weddings. There are so many reasons to worry that people are gradually forgetting to smile. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit,” Bazmee told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!