Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 LEAKED Picture Inside – Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani In Their Character Looks?

After much anticipation, Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead has finally gone on the floors after a grand inauguration which included many traditional rituals. While pictures of the pooja were going viral on the internet yesterday, the latest is this leaked picture which is being said to be the lead couple’s character look.

Today morning, Mumbai Mirror shared a picture where Kartik and Kiara were both seen in traditional attires. While Kartik on one hand, could we seen in a kurta and complemented his look with Rajasthani Kurta, handpiece and a locket on the neck; Kiara, on the other hand, wore a beautiful lehenga choli and paired it up with accessories like maang tikka, earrings, a choker neckpiece and bangles.

The report further revealed that the set was decorated with vintage paintings and heirlooms as the backdrop. While the shoot is currently ongoing in Mumbai, post that another sequence will be shot early next year.

Director Anees Bazmee yesterday himself took to Instagram and announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 going on floors. He shared a picture of the team with a clapperboard and captioned it as, “And the journey begins… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

In August, the poster of the film was unveiled.

In the poster, Kartik Aaryan is donning a similar “baba” outfit which Akshay Kumar had donned in the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The second instalment will be helmed by Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

