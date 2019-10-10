Ayushmann Khurrana AKA Bala Turns Maali For His Own Baal In This Latest Poster Of His Upcoming Comedy

Baal aka hair are often termed as Ghar Ki Kheti. They grow up on their own without any hard work. But our Bala is badly going through the Baal crisis and hence he has decided to put on some hard work to get his “Gher Ki Kheti” on point. Atleast the latest poster of Bala suggests so.

Ayushmann Khurrana who plays Bala in the upcoming film with the same title is seen turning ‘Maali’ or Gardener for his own hair and things can’t get more interesting that. I mean like really? Can they get more interesting? Well, we are hooked for more than. Have a look at the poster below:

Ayushmann himself shared the poster on Twitter.

Isn’t that hilarious? Well, we hope Bala is blessed with hair soon.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Andhadhun completed 1 year recently and the actor got nostalgic.

Reminiscing the film’s journey, Ayushmann shared how Sriram Raghavan’s suspense thriller taught him to challenge his inhibitions.

He said: “As an artist, I’m a constant learner of the craft of acting. I’m always looking out for films that make me better, that challenge my thinking, my beliefs and opens me up to absorb new things. Andhadhun has truly been one such film that has shaped me as an actor today.”

“It taught me to challenge my inhibitions and showcase a completely different side to my craft that surprised me and also pleasantly surprised the audiences. I’m thankful to my director Sriram Raghavan for trusting me with his vision and thankful to the universe for giving me projects like this which I can be so proud of.” he added.

