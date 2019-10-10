The Sky Is Pink Box Office Review: An Emotional Pre-Diwali Gift By Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar!

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Review: Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf

Director: Shonali Bose

Producer: RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, Purple Pebble Pictures

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Review: Expectations

The Sky Is Pink is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who died due to terminal illness and her parents. The story has a great scope of emotions and the trailers promised those emotions in abundance.

However, it looks like carrying an appeal for only a section of the audience and that too in the big cities. Also, there’s competition from War and Joker which will cut a huge share of The Sky Is Pink at the Box Office. And if that’s not enough, it’s a Pre Diwali period which is not considered too good for Indian Box Office.

However, Priyanka Chopra’s presence is a positive sign here. The last Bollywood film in which Priyanka worked as an actor was Jai Gangaajal (2016). And Bajirao Mastani was her last Blockbuster in Bollywood which released back in 2015. The Desi Girl of Bollywood later came on board for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan but things didn’t work out and she left the film. Now as she returns with The Sky Is Pink, there’s excitement among her fans to finally watch her on the big screen in a Bollywood film. Farhan Akhtar along with Zaira Wasim also carry some kind of credibility as far as their choice of scripts count so that may also help the film a bit.

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Review: Impact

The story of the film is an emotional roller-coaster that makes you cry and smile both. One second you are wiping your teary eyes and the next second you have that shine in the eye as well. It tells you that human beings can be brave and beautiful too! It shows you a ray of hope in the darkness and that’s the beauty of the film. That’s the thing that will touch the heartstrings of the audience and will translate into good word of mouth.

Other factors that make The Sky Is Pink a deserving film at the Box Office are the direction and performances.

Shonali Bose has really made this film all her heart and the sensitivity with which she has treated every scene in the film is proof of it. Priyanka Chopra comes back for a Bollywood film after so long and she makes us fall in love with her even more. She is cute, endearing, beautiful and such an effortless actor. Farhan Akhtar gives another beautiful performance. He is so natural and so believable. Zaira Wasim lives the character of Aisha Chaudhary. She’ll make you smile and cry both with her honest portrayal. Rohit Saraf is a revelation. He is lovely as Aisha’s brother and touches your soul in emotional scenes. Watch him out the scene in which he discusses death with Aisha over a phone call.

The screenplay lags a bit and some of the scenes look out of place but overall it’s one movie that will get thumbs up from its target audience.

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Review: Prospects

The film will take a slow start but will put up decent lifetime numbers with the help of good word of mouth. The Sky Is Pink is expected to do a total business in a 40-50 crores range.

