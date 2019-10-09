Nick Jonas Reviewing Wifey Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink Is Heart Touching!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bollywood comeback, The Sky Is The Pink is one of the most anticipated films currently. With the film just two days away from its release PeeCee’s hubby Nick Jonas is among the first one’s to watch it. Giving his review to The Sky Is Pink, Nick has certainly raised the excitement levels for the film by singing praises of the work that the team has done.

Nick took to his social media account to express how much he loved the film. He shared the poster of the film featuring PeeCee, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and captioned it as, “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_’s direction.”

Further praising our desi girl Nick said, “@priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!” Check it out:

Earlier, when Nick Nick Jonas couldn’t join wifey Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, due to his Happiness Begins tour he shared an Insta story featuring Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar and Shonali Bose and wrote, “Congrats @priyankachopra and the entire The Sky Is Pink team on your tiff premiere!! This movie is so powerful.”

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who dies due to pulmonary fibrosis. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is produced under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is slated for an October 11 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!