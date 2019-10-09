From Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: 5 Bridal Makeup Inspiration For This Wedding Season

The wedding season is back and today we have something very special for all the brides-to-be. We take you back down the memory lane and take a look at Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding day for some inspiration. After all, who else is updated about the latest fashion trends and make up that out B-Town ladies, right!

From ditching the usual red lehenga to going really bold with the makeup, the Bollywood ladies did it all. The last wedding season we saw bright colours, dewy makeup, heavy statement jewellery and a touch of “traditional meets quirky”.

Here’s what you can try on this season:

Nude Lips:

Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia went for nude lip shades with their powder pink lehengas. We think this shade has become quite popular recently and ditching the basic red lip shade would be a wise option. Go for colours like nude pink, peach and other neutral tones for your bridal makeup.

Kohl Eyes:

Deepika Padukone kohl eye look was fresh and can add your oomph factor to your look. Kohl highlights the eyes and makes them look exceptionally beautiful. Go for a smokey eye-shadow with the kohl eyes to accentuate the eyes. Also, don’t forget to apply a lot of mascara on the eyelashes as it will only enhance the eye makeup.

Bindi:

Bindis went out of fashion and we saw many brides ditching the colourful bindis. But the last wedding season, actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma did not shy away from putting a bindi. Priyanka opted for a small red bindi with the very basic yet classy makeup and looked every inch of pretty in it. Just a tip: Don’t go for big sizes of bindis, the smaller; the better the bindi will go along with your makeup.

Glossy Base:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like straight out of a dream in her very traditional wedding ensemble. But what brings her here today is her glossy base look. Sonam went all glittery for her base and ditched the very common dewy base for her wedding look. We think glossy base can look good on a wedding night as he helps highlight your features. Don’t go overboard with it though!

Rosy Cheeks:

What made rosy cheek a part fo this list was Neha Dhupia’s bridal makeup. While the other actresses who got married recently choose not to go overboard with blush, Neha Dhupia decided to go all rosy. Her rosy cheek highlighted her cheeks and looked really good with powder pink ensemble. Use bright colours for the cheeks and ditch darker shades.



So what tips are you going to use? Let us know in the comments section below.

