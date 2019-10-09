Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ The Sky Is Pink Becomes First Bollywood Film To Be Promoted On Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a promotional spree for her film The Sky Is Pink. After promoting her next release The Sky Is Pink in India, the actress is right now spreading the word in the west. Achieving a new milestone the actress promoted The Sky Is Pink on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show Tonight’s Show With Jimmy Fallon and made it the first-ever Bollywood film to be promoted there.

It is clear that the Quantico star is trying hard to take The Sky Is Pink global and is leaving no stone unturned. When she decided to promote it on Fallon’s show, she raised the bar high. Priyanka has appeared on the show 5 times in the past to promote her show and Hollywood projects. This will be the first time she will feature on the show for a Bollywood film.

“PC has been on this show five times earlier when she was promoting her music album, her TV show and her Hollywood projects. But this is the first time that a Bollywood film will be promoted on Fallon’s show! Beginning with the world premiere at TIFF, Priyanka has been on a whirlwind tour across Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai to promote the film. There are going to be more appearances in the days to come,” a source told a web portal.

Priyanka recently even partnered with the American Association and brought NBA to India. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was battling an immune deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18. The film stars Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts. The film is set to release on October 11.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!