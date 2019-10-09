Is Gul Panag Planning A Baby Soon? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say!

Gul Panag is riding high on the success of her last outing with Amazon Prime’s The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpaiyee in the titular role. Gul has been showered with appreciation for her performance in the series. And now the actress who is also a hands-on mommy, says she does not mind having another baby soon.

Gul, who is a happy mommy to Nihal says that she feels it is important for children to have a sibling bond. She has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I would love if Nihal would have a sibling. I share a very strong sibling bond with my brother who lives in Delhi. My husband has a sibling and are closely knitted with each other. I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond. I will try my best to make sure that Nihal has a sibling to share a bond like this.”

The 40-year-old actress who had kept her pregnancy successfully hidden for the longest time revealed that she was not comfortable sharing her baby’s pictures out in the open. But the world become all about social media, Gul say’s, “I’m thoroughly enjoying my motherhood phase. Initially, I wasn’t comfortable sharing about my child on social media but now I can’t resist myself to share about him and cherish the bond that we have.”

Finally concluding if she would want to adopt a child or op for surrogacy, Gul said,

