From Mouni Roy’s Iconnect Watch To Salman Khan’s Being Human Bracelet – Few Accessories That Bollywood Celebs Love to Flaunt!

Let’s just unabashedly accept the fact that at some point in our lives we all have craved to have that one drool-worthy accessory donned by our favorite celebrity. Be it Priyanka Chopra’s quirky ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her hand or Salman’s ‘Being human’ bracelet that he wears with heights of panache, there is no defined expiry date for celebrity fashion.

And just like us, they too have a soft spot for certain item which makes that accessory even more desirable. As a Bollywood frenzy nation, it is obvious for most of us to get those exclusive pieces in our collection somehow.

Here we present some lovely celeb-inspired accessories that you might like to own:

Salman’s ‘Being Human’ Bracelet

Perhaps, it is legit to start this list with Salman’s ‘Being Human’ bracelet, which is simple, sleek, and carries a noble cause. A symbolic of Salman’s Being Human organization that works for underprivileged people, this beautiful bracelet isn’t just sported by him but also by many other celebrities who support Being Human NGO, including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol and many more.

The good thing is that this bracelet is available on several online portals and can easily be ordered. Whether you are Sallu Bhai’s fan or love mimicking his style, adding this bracelet to your wardrobe would work in your favour.

Sonam Kapoor’s Trademark Earrings and Bandana

Many would agree to the fact that Sonam Kapoor is someone who has redefined fashion in every possible way in Bollywood. The Bollywood Diva is known for her unique sense of style and often comes up with fashion choices that might come across as bizarre but look stunningly beautiful when carried by her.

For now, we would like to mention about her unique Bandana and earring style that can sweep you right off your feet. She has been seen flaunting the boho-chic style with the chunky danglers and Bandana on several occasions. No one carries it the way she carries it off with the Saree—absolutely quirky yet graceful!

Mouni Roy’s Timex Iconnect watch



Mouni Roy started off her career with popular Television series, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ almost a decade back and over years, her popularity in the entertainment industry has gone a notch up, all thanks to her amazing dancing and acting skills. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in 2018 with movie Gold and showcased her interesting sense of style at many promotional events.

Off lately, she has been donning the stylish and sleek Timex Iconnect watch which is considered to be one of the best smart watches in India by many. Amalgamating style and functionality in a precise measure, these smart wristwatches are sure to add a layer of charm to your personality. These watches can be ordered from the Timex India website and ought to be a part of your wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt’s Cute Hair Accessories

Alia Bhatt is one Bollywood celebrity who has made ‘cute’ look ‘sexy’ in Bollywood. This fresh face hasn’t just got sharp acting skills but also has an amazing sense of fashion. Since her fashion game gravitates more towards traditional outfits, she always makes sure her hairstyle is on point. Be it adorning her braids with traditional ‘Gajras’ or adding those hair clips and bands, she makes sure her luscious locks are administered properly.

