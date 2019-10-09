Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To The Promo Of David Letterman’s Talk Show Featuring Him

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ and the episode is all set to go live on October 25th on Netflix. Today, the promo of the much-anticipated episode was unveiled, making the wait harder for fans.

In the promo, David Letterman said that with Shah Rukh gracing the seat, his show saw the biggest ovation ever. He also termed SRK as one of the most popular movie stars in the world. Now following such words from the celebrated host, Khan has finally reacted to it by thanking him.

Shah Rukh took to his Twitter and quoted, “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”

The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY. https://t.co/3OK6B3plm3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2019

Now, though the actor is not appearing on the big screen anytime soon, we are eagerly waiting for this special episode to go live!

The stand-alone interview will be launched across 190 countries. The show will be presented as a stand-alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is renowned: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

Back in May, it was announced that SRK will be looking back at his story with Letterman and that it will be a “stand-alone special”. Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!